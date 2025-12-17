European countries' drift towards Beijing won’t change China's peaceful policy — diplomat

BEIJING, December 17. /TASS/. Potential attempts by some European countries to get closer to China in order to put pressure on the US over Ukraine will not change the Chinese authorities' peaceful policy, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters.

"China's position on the Ukrainian crisis has always been consistent and unambiguous," he emphasized at a briefing when asked about the potential shift of several EU countries towards Beijing. "China has always pursued an independent and peaceful foreign policy," the diplomat recalled.

The spokesman clarified that China supports all efforts that contribute to a peaceful settlement. He expressed hope that all parties involved would promote dialogue and negotiations "in order to reach a fair, sustainable, and binding peace agreement as soon as possible."

Guo Jiakun also noted that, despite its peaceful interactions with other countries, China "resolutely defends its sovereignty, security, and development interests."

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) stated that British officials plan to blackmail the US with "the prospect of Europe's rapprochement with China." According to the report, London, Paris, and Berlin intend to "send signals to Washington about their readiness to drift toward Beijing if the US continues to push for a deal on Ukraine that does not suit the Europeans."