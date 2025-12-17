Russia supports Africa's desire for fair representation in UN Security Council — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russia supports Africa in strengthening its sovereign voice in the international arena and advocates for its desire for fair representation in the UN Security Council, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told TASS in an interview.

"We stand with Africa in strengthening its collective sovereign voice on the international stage based on the principles of the UN Charter," he said. "We stand in solidarity with the African countries' desire to achieve fair representation in the UN Security Council, in accordance with the continent's common position as outlined in the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration," the senior diplomat noted.

Vershinin recalled that Russia’s Foreign Policy Concept defines a whole range of areas in which Russia intends to develop cooperation with Africa on bilateral and multilateral levels. "We support our African friends in implementing the ambitious plans outlined in the African Union's strategic document, Agenda 2063," he added.