Russia, African countries begin joint research into dangerous infections

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russia and African countries are conducting joint research into dangerous infections, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said in an interview with TASS.

"In April 2025, the first Russia-Africa international exercises of rapid-response teams for sanitary and epidemiological emergencies were held in Addis Ababa. Joint infection research centers are operating successfully in Guinea and Burundi. More than 200 African specialists have been trained using Russian methodologies, and joint studies have been carried out on more than 50 dangerous infections," he said.

Vershinin recalled that in April 2024, Uganda hosted the first Russia-Africa international conference on combating infectious diseases, which brought together more than 150 representatives from 16 countries. "Issues related to the timing and venue of the second conference in 2026 are currently being considered," he added.

"We are expanding a network of Russian-made mobile anti-epidemic laboratories in Africa. Sixteen laboratories are already in operation, and four more are to be supplied by the end of 2025," Vershinin noted.