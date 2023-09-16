Tu-160 bombers outfitted with novel cruise missiles — top brass

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russian Tu-160 strategic supersonic bombers have been outfitted with novel Kh-BD cruise missiles with a range surpassing 6,500 km, according to a video published by the Russian Defense Ministry.

"[A bomber] carries a Kh-BD missile with a range of over 6,500 kilometers," Russia’s Long-Range Aviation Commander Lieutenant General Sergey Kobylash said during a visit by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the Knevichi airfield in Russia’s Far East. Shoigu added that there are two clusters with six missiles each.