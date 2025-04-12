Kellogg says he was not referring to partitioning of Ukraine

WASHINGTON, April 12. /TASS/. US Presidential Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg has said that The Times misrepresented his words as he was not referring to a partitioning of Ukraine.

"The Times article misrepresents what I said. I was speaking of a post-cease fire resiliency force in support of Ukraine’s sovereignty. In discussions of partitioning, I was referencing areas or zones of responsibility for an allied force (without US troops). I was not referring to a partitioning of Ukraine," he wrote on his page on X social media.

The Times said earlier that in Kellogg’s view, Ukraine could be divided into control zones between European countries and Russia like Berlin after the Second World War. UK and French troops could adopt zones of control in Ukraine’s west, forming a "reassurance force" for allegedly preventing the resumption of combat operations whereas Russia could control the east of the country. Between the European and Russian troops would be Ukrainian forces, and a demilitarized zone could be implemented along existing lines of control, Kellogg added.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on March 12 that the presence of NATO troops under any flag and in any capacity on Ukrainian soil is a threat to Russia, adding that Moscow would not accept this under any circumstances.