BEIJING, April 20. /TASS/. The volume of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) imported by China declined in the first quarter of this year by 18.7% in annual terms to about 1.3 mln metric tons, the Main Customs Administration of China said.

According to released data, imports lost 24% in value terms to $800.61 mln.

In 2024, China imported 76.64 mln metric tons of LNG, which was 8% more than in 2023. Supplies from Russia added 3.3% year on year to 8.3 mln metric tons.