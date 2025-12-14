Top Iranian diplomat to meet with Lavrov, lawmakers during visit to Russia — official

TEHRAN, December 14. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will make a visit to Russia at the beginning of next week to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and members of the State Duma (lower house of parliament), Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.

"The minister will visit Russia and Belarus in the coming couple of days. As for Russia, apart from the Russian foreign minister, he is also expected to meet with Duma members," he told a press conference.

In Belarus, Araghchi will meet with President Alexander Lukashenko, Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov, and other top officials.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has told TASS that the top Iranian diplomat’s visit to Russia was in the works.