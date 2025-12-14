FIDE votes to lift restrictions on Russian players

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. The General Assembly of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) voted to lift all restrictions on Russian athletes.

Sixty-one delegates supported lifting the restrictions, while 51 opposed. Following the vote, a majority also backed allowing Russian players to compete in all events under a neutral flag.

The Assembly has not yet made a final decision. Delegates went on a break, and some expressed dissatisfaction over holding a vote on partially lifting restrictions immediately after the first vote.

Russian chess players were suspended from team tournaments in 2022 following events in Ukraine. In 2025, Russian women competed in the World Team Championship under a neutral flag and won the tournament.