Trump doubts Machado will become Venezuela's new leader

WASHINGTON, January 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has expressed doubt that former deputy of the Venezuelan parliament Maria Corina Machado will become Venezuela's new leader, noting during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago residence that his administration had not contacted her.

"No, we didn't do that," he said when asked whether his team had contacted the country's opposition leader, adding that it would be very difficult for her to become a leader.

Machado was awarded last year’s Nobel Peace Prize for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy. She was born in Caracas in 1967. In 2010, she was elected to Venezuela’s National Assembly, and two years later she led the Vente Venezuela opposition movement. In 2014, she took an active part in anti-government protests and was put on trial on charges of leading plots to topple President Nicolas Maduro and even kill him. Following court trials, she was temporarily banned from government positions.