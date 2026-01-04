North Korea launches two ballistic missiles toward Sea of Japan

TOKYO, January 4. /TASS/. North Korea has launched presumably two ballistic missiles, which fell down in the Sea of Japan, Kyodo reported, citing Japanese government sources.

Earlier, the South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff reported the launch of a missile by North Korea.

According to the Japanese government sources, the missiles fell down outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone. No damage was reported. Nevertheless, coastal guards warn ships in this area against approaching potential missile fragments.