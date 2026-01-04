Saudi Arabia launches air strikes on separatists in eastern Yemen — TV

DUBAI, January 4. /TASS/. The Royal Saudi Air Force has delivered air strikes against separatists from the Southern Transitional Council (STC) in Al Ghaydah, the capital city of Al Mahrah Governorate in eastern Yemen, AIC, a TV channel affiliated with the STC, reported.

Meanwhile, Al Yemen television said STC forces near Al Ghaydah came under air attack after they refused to lay down arms and leave the governorate. No information about casualties is available.

The situation in Yemen escalated after the STC separatists, backed by the United Arab Emirates, took control over the Hadhramaut and Al Mahrah governorates early last month. On December 27, Rashad Muhammad al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, requested military assistance from the Saudi-led coalition. On January 2, Hadhramaut Governor Salem Al-Khanbashi announced the start of an operation to transfer the STC-controlled military camps to government forces.

Later the same day, the STC declared a two-year transitional period toward declaring an independent South Arabia State with Aden as its capital. On January 3, al-Alimi proposed holding a general conference of forces operating in the country’s south in Riyadh. The STC welcomed this initiative. By Saturday evening, government forces retook control of the two governorates.