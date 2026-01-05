US more focused on increasing oil production in Venezuela than on elections — Trump

WASHINGTON, January 5. /TASS/. The Washington administration is currently more focused on restoring Venezuela's oil infrastructure than on holding elections in the country, US President Donald Trump stated.

"I think we're looking more at getting it fixed, getting it ready first, because it's a mess. The country is a mess. It's been horribly run," the US leader said when asked by reporters whether Washington would seek to hold elections in Venezuela. "The oil is just flowing at a very low level," Trump pointed out. "We're going to have big oil companies come in, fix the infrastructure, and invest money," the US leader added, referring to measures to increase oil production in the country. According to him, elections in Venezuela will take place "at the right time."