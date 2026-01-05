France says US operation to capture Venezuela’s Maduro violates international law

PARIS, January 5. /TASS/. The French government believes that the US operation to capture the Venezuelan leader, Nicolas Maduro, runs counter to international law, the government’s spokeswoman, Maud Bregeon, said during a broadcast on the RMC radio.

"Of course it violates international law. We have never stated otherwise," she noted. At the same time, Brejon added she believes that "Maduro himself bears responsibility for what happened."

In her view, Venezuela should now be given the opportunity to "build a future after Maduro." "The transition must be peaceful and democratic," Bregeon noted.