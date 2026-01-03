Russian Foreign Ministry condemns US armed aggression against Venezuela

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. An act of armed aggression by the United States against Venezuela prompts deep concern and condemnation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Earlier today, the United States carried out an act of armed aggression against Venezuela. This has prompted deep concern and condemnation," the ministry said. "The pretexts cited to justify such actions are untenable. Ideologized hostility has prevailed over pragmatic considerations, as well as over a willingness to build relations based on trust and predictability," the statement said.

The ministry emphasized that, under the current circumstances, "it is crucial, above all, to prevent further escalation and to focus on finding a way out of the situation through dialogue." "We proceed from the assumption that all partners who may have claims against one another should seek ways to resolve their problems through dialogue-based solutions. We are ready to support them in this," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Venezuela must be guaranteed the right to determine its own fate without any destructive external interference, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. "Latin America must remain a zone of peace, as it proclaimed itself in 2014. Venezuela, in turn, must be guaranteed the right to independently determine its own fate, free from any destructive — let alone military — interference from outside," the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

"We reaffirm our solidarity with the Venezuelan people and our support for the course of its Bolivarian leadership, aimed at protecting the country’s national interests and sovereignty," the ministry said.

Russia is maintaining constant contact with the Venezuelan authorities, the ministry said. "The Russian Embassy in Caracas <…> is maintaining constant contact with the Venezuelan authorities," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Russian Embassy in Caracas is operating as normal, taking into account the current situation," the ministry added.

On January 3, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said that the United States had attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas, describing Washington’s actions as military aggression. A state of emergency has been imposed in Venezuela. US President Donald Trump confirmed that the United States had carried out large-scale strikes on Venezuela. According to him, the country’s leader, Nicolas Maduro, along with his wife, was captured and taken out of the country.