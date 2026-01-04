Botswana willing to cooperate with Russia in rare earths — top diplomat

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. Botswana invites Russia and Russian investors to cooperate in the sphere of rare earth metals, the South African country’s top diplomat, Phenyo Butale, told TASS.

"Yes, [it is] ready [to invite Russian expertise, investors and companies specializing in rare earths], and this is exactly what we discussed [with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov]," Butale revealed.

According to him, the foreign policy course being pursued by Botswana is that it is open to cooperation with everyone globally who is seeking mutually beneficial cooperation with it. "Companies such as Nornikel running a successful mining business have previously worked here. We believe that Botswana is the best market for investment, given the political and economic stability. This is why we do encourage Russian investors to come to Botswana," Butale concluded.