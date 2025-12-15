MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. At its latest summit in South Africa, the Group of Twenty (G20) reaffirmed its commitment to the principles of the UN Charter - a stance traditionally championed by Russia, Marat Berdyev, Russia’s ambassador-at-large for the G20, APEC, and the Greater Eurasian Partnership, said in an article published in the International Business Guide.

Berdyev recalled that during the Johannesburg summit the participants unanimously approved a joint declaration emphasizing the importance of achieving stable peace across the world's regions. This peace, they argued, is a crucial factor for fostering economic growth and sustainable development.

He highlighted that, in line with Russia's longstanding approach, "The G20 underscored the importance of multilateral cooperation grounded in the UN Charter. This includes adherence to core principles such as maintaining friendly relations among nations and safeguarding human rights for all, regardless of race, gender, language, or religion."

The G20 summit took place on November 22-23 in Johannesburg, South Africa. All member countries participated except the United States. Russia was represented by Deputy Chief of the Presidential Staff, Maxim Oreshkin.