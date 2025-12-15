Russian design school may form within five years – expert

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. The creation of a Russian design school may take about five years, Alexandra Sankova, the director of the Moscow Design Museum, told TASS at the 7th Moscow Interior and Design Week.

"The design community has begun to think about what our cultural code is. It has become an official agenda. On this journey, we go through certain stages: infancy, adolescence, adulthood. Everyone starts with quotations: cross-stitching, using the image of a matryoshka doll. Now, our design industry is moving out of its infancy and entering adolescence in its work with a local code. I think in about five years we will be able to say that we have a Russian design school," she said.

The expert also emphasized that the majority of works presented at the 7th Moscow Interior and Design Week refer to traditional motifs and national crafts.

This trend is particularly evident in the works of students from the Russian Kosygin State University, the British Higher School of Art and Design, the HSE Art and Design School and the Moscow Stroganov State Art Industrial Academy, featured at the exhibition. "If you look at the student exhibition at the 7th Moscow Interior and Design Week, you will see a lot of matryoshka dolls," Sankova added.

The 7th Moscow Interior and Design Week is taking place at Pavilions No. 55 and No. 57 at the VDNKh exhibition center in Moscow from December 11 to 14. The theme of the current exhibition is the “red thread,” reflecting the contribution of Russian designers to the global industry. More than 1,200 manufacturers from 15 countries are participating. Visitors can discover new brands, explore new interior design solutions, get free consultations from designers, take a behind-the-scenes look at furniture production and participate in immersive excursions, developed in collaboration with the Moscow Design Museum. Furthermore, over 200 Russian and foreign experts are taking part in the business program.