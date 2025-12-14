Japan to suspend support of new solar parks — newspaper

TOKYO, December 14. /TASS/. The Japanese government will suspend subsidies for the creation of giant solar power plants from the fiscal year of 2027 that starts on April 1, 2027, Yomiuri reported.

According to sources in the government and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, the decision was made over concerns about environmental damage and the negative attitude of the local population. Deforestation and clearing of mountain slopes to install tens of thousands of panels destruct the ecosystem.

It said the government will radically revise its policy of active promotion of the use of solar power plants, adopted after a 2011 earthquake. The accident at the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant prompted the government to shut down all the 54 nuclear power stations in the country, which dealt a huge blow to the energy supply. The decision to suspend state support is expected to be officially approved by the end of this year. State support for commercial solar panels installed on the roofs of houses and having a lower impact on the environment will be maintained.

Until the spring of 2011, the nuclear reactors generated a third of the electricity the island consumes. Currently, the country is partially restarting nuclear power plants in compliance with new enhanced safety measures. Currently, there are 14 reactors in operation, and their number is gradually increasing. The government of the new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi advocates restarting the closed reactors and is actively negotiating this with the regional authorities.