Kremlin discusses duration of Putin-Macron conversation

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Yesterday’s phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron lasted more than two hours because they held a detailed exchange of opinions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained to journalists.

"There simply was a detailed exchange of opinions," the Kremlin official said, replying to a question as to whether the conversation was supposed to be that long or it depended on circumstances.

Earlier, the presidents of Russia and France held a phone conversation, their first in almost three years. Both the Kremlin and the Elysee Palace described the conversation as substantive.

Until September 2022, the leaders of the two countries remained in constant touch, but communication stopped after Macron breached confidentiality, leaking information from one of their conversations.