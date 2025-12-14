FIDE to consult with IOC on lifting sanctions against Russians

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The International Chess Federation (FIDE) will decide whether to lift sanctions against Russian players after consulting the International Olympic Committee (IOC), FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich said during the organization’s General Assembly.

The meeting was held on Sunday via video link. Sixty-one participants voted in favor of lifting all restrictions on Russian chess players, while 51 opposed the measure. Subsequently, a majority voted to allow Russians to participate in all competitions under a neutral flag.

"Both outcomes are valid. However, we will consult the IOC before making a final decision. We do not plan to hold another vote and will reach out to the IOC as soon as possible," Dvorkovich said.

Russian chess players were suspended from team tournaments in 2022 due to the conflict in Ukraine. In 2025, Russian women competed in the World Team Championship under a neutral flag and won the tournament.

On December 11, the IOC Executive Board recommended that international federations allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in junior disciplines under their national flag and anthem, for both individual and team sports. For adult athletes, the existing policy remains in effect: they may compete under a neutral flag and only in individual events.