Para alpine skier Voronchikhina wins Russia's first gold medal at Paralympics

TOFANE /Italy/, March 9. /TASS/. Russian para alpine skier Varvara Voronchikhina has become the winner of the 2026 Paralympic Games in a supergiant.

The athlete finished with a time of one minute 15.6 seconds. Voronchikhina competes in category LW6, which applies to athletes with damage to one upper limb.

This is Russia's first gold medal at the Paralympics. Previously, the Russian athletes won two bronze medals: Voronchikhina and Alexey Bugaev took the third place in downhill skiing.

The 23-year-old Russian para alpine skier is a two-time world champion and winner of several World Cup stages.

The Paralympic Games conclude on March 15. TASS previously reported that six Russian athletes are participating in the Games. This is the first time in 12 years that athletes from Russia compete at the Paralympics with national symbols.