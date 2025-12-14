Trump admits looming difficulties for Republicans at midterm elections

NEW YORK, December 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has admitted that it will not be easy for the Republican Party to maintain a majority in both chambers of Congress after the midterm elections to be held in the fall of 2026.

"We’ll see what happens. We should win. But, you know, statistically, it’s very tough to win. Yeah, it doesn’t make sense," he said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. "All we’re going to do is, we’re going to try our best to win."

Trump also said that he had brought multibillion-dollar investments for the United States, though it is unclear when the money would start working. "I’ve created the greatest economy in history. But it may take people a while to figure all these things out," the American leader added.

Midterm elections to the U.S. Congress will be held on November 3. The entire House of Representatives - 435 people, as well as a third of the senators, 33 people will be re-elected. Currently, both chambers are controlled by Republicans.

The Wall Street Journal says that the ruling party is usually defeated in midterm elections.