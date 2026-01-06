Lula da Silva to discuss ways of keeping stability in Venezuela with Trump — newspaper

RIO DE JANEIRO, January 6. /TASS/. President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is going to have a telephone conversation with US leader Donald Trump in the near future, O Globo newspaper reported, citing high-ranking diplomatic sources.

Lula da Silva will point to the need of keeping public and political stability in Venezuela during the conversation, the newspaper said. The Brazilian leader is also concerned of the situation on the border.

"The order is currently maintained inside Venezuela but the situation is still on the brink and may go out of control," a source told the news outlet.