Russia to present battle-tested innovations at Saudi Arabia expo

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russia will present brand new products, tested in real combat, at the World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia, the company's CEO Alexander Mikheyev told TASS.

"Rosoboronexport is expanding its range of weapons and military equipment promoted on the international market. In the near future, the company will present brand new products at the World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia. All samples have been tested in real combat conditions," he said following a meeting of the Commission for Military-Technical Cooperation with Foreign States chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin.