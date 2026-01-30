Ukraine, Europe should support Trump’s peace plan — Russian special envoy

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Ukraine and European countries must fully support the peace plan of US President Donald Trump, rather than shifting responsibility onto each other, Special Presidential Envoy for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev.

"Ukraine and Europe need to fully support the Trump peace plan instead of blaming each other," he wrote on social media X.

In this way, Dmitriev commented on Vladimir Zelensky’s statement that Ukraine did not receive a batch of air defense missiles because Europe did not pay for them.