MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov (2010-2014) has stated that Kiev will be unable to capitalize on the proposed temporary energy ceasefire, citing the extensive destruction of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Azarov said that restoring the system will require approximately two years, emphasizing that the damage is so severe that a mere week’s pause is insignificant. "Ukraine needs months - six months, a year, even two - to recover from this level of devastation," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that US President Donald Trump had requested his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to refrain from striking Kiev until February 1. The aim, he explained, was to create more favorable conditions for negotiations. Peskov declined to comment on Russia’s specific response to this request. Trump also publicly stated that he personally asked Putin to halt strikes on Kiev and other Ukrainian cities for one week, citing record-breaking cold temperatures as the reason.