US Justice Department announces release of all documents from Epstein case file

WASHINGTON, January 30. /TASS/. The US Department of Justice announced that it has released all documents from the case file of American financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of pedophilia.

Speaking at a press conference, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said that his department's obligation to release documents from the Epstein case file will be fully fulfilled after the final report on this case is submitted to the US Congress. The official pointed out that the US Department of Justice is publishing "more than three million pages, including more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images in total." The faces of all the women captured in these materials, except for Epstein's assistant Ghislaine Maxwell, have been blurred, Blanche noted. "We did not redact images of any man [in these photos and videos]," Blanche said. "To this end, though, and to ensure transparency, if any member of Congress wishes to review any portions of the responsive production in any unredacted form, they are welcome to make arrangements with the department to do so," the US Deputy Attorney General pointed out.

Epstein was arrested by New York State law enforcement agencies on July 6, 2019. Prosecutors said there was evidence that between 2002 and 2005, he arranged for dozens of underage girls, the youngest of whom was 14, to visit his home in Manhattan. Epstein's circle of friends and acquaintances included current and former officials from the US and many other countries, including former heads of state, as well as major entrepreneurs and show business stars. Criminal proceedings against the financier in the US were terminated after he committed suicide in his prison cell in August 2019. Epstein's acquaintances included former US President Bill Clinton and current leader Donald Trump.