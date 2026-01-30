Russia honored all defense export contracts, with revenues above $15 bln — Putin

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russia continued performing all the export contracts in the military-technical sphere, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting of the commission on military-technical cooperation.

"Our export contracts were consistently performed," the head of state said. "Russian defense products were supplied to more than thirty countries of the world over the past year, and currency revenues totaled more than $15 bln," he noted.

"Such results provide an additional opportunity to allocate funds for the upgrade of defense sector plants, for the expansion of their production capacities, and for looking-forward scientific studies," Putin said. "A significant volume of products are nondefense products" at such manufacturing facilities, he added.