'Everyone understands everything' in Abu Dhabi talks — Russian military intel chief

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The first round of Russia-US-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi took place in a constructive atmosphere, Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, said.

"Everybody said that it was constructive," he told TV reporter Pavel Zarubin, when asked about the atmosphere of the consultations held on January 23-24.

"Everyone understands everything," Kostyukov added.

Kostyukov heads Russia’s delegation to the trilateral consultations, while the Ukrainian delegation is led by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov. According to Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the next round of talks is set for February 1.