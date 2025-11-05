Online retail market in Russia to reach $187.0 bln by year-end

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. The volume of Russia’s online retail market will reach 15.2 trillion rubles ($187.0 bln) by the end of 2025. The sector has been showing consistent growth from 1.6 trillion rubles ($19.7 bln) in 2019, according to a study by Sber and the MPSTATS marketplace analytics service.

"The online retail market in Russia grew from 1.6 trillion rubles in 2019 to 12.6 trillion rubles in 2024. The forecast for 2025 stands at 15.2 trillion rubles. By 2028, the market volume may reach 27 trillion rubles," the study said.

The fastest growth between 2023 and 2025 was recorded in the Chelyabinsk Region, where the market expanded 13.6-fold; the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) - 12.3-fold; Bashkiria - 9.3-fold; and Tatarstan - 7.8-fold. Moscow demonstrated significantly slower growth - only 6.8-fold, indicating market saturation.

As of September 2025, Wildberries, Ozon, and Yandex Market hold 68.9% of all online sales in the country.

The study also notes substantial expansion in specific product categories: electronics - more than fivefold, and sports nutrition and cosmetics - threefold.