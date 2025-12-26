Israel recognizes Somaliland as independent state — Netanyahu

TEL AVIV, December 26. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Israel’s recognition of the Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, the office of the head of the Jewish state’s government reported.

"The prime minister announced today the official recognition of the Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state. Prime Minister Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Sa'ar, and the president of the Republic of Somaliland [Abdirahman Mohamed Abdallah] signed a joint and mutual declaration. This declaration keeps with the spirit of the Abraham Accords, signed at the initiative of [US] President [Donald] Trump," the statement said.

The office added that Israel "plans to immediately expand its relations with the Republic of Somaliland through extensive cooperation in the fields of agriculture, health, technology, and economy."

Somaliland, located in the northwestern part of Somalia on the Red Sea coast, unilaterally declared independence in 1991 but has yet to receive international recognition.