Russian electricity exports may slightly drop this year — Inter RAO

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russian electricity exports may slightly decline as of the end of 2025 because of higher-than-anticipated growth of power consumption in the energy system of the East, the press service of Inter RAO, the single operator of electricity imports and exports in Russia, told TASS.

"According to preliminary results of the year, a minor decline in exports is expected, mainly because of breakthrough growth of electricity consumption in the United Energy System (UES) of the East, which led to a decline in exports supplies," the press service said.

Kazakhstan and Mongolia are traditional destinations of Russian electricity supplies in recent years, Inter RAO noted. "The south destination, including Georgia, Turkey and other countries of the region, is also a significant export direction. The volume of export supplies in 2026 will be determined by the balance situation in the United Energy System of Russia and in energy systems of foreign countries," the energy major added.

Inter RAO exported 3.3 bln kWh of electricity to Kazakhstan (60% of supplies) and 300 mln kWh (5%) to China as of the end of nine months of 2025. Electricity exports to Mongolia reached 13% of total deliveries of Inter RAO and totaled 700 mln kWh. Other countries accounted for 1.2 bln kWh of supplies. The bulk of imports, 1.6 bln kWh (93%), was from Kazakhstan (93%).