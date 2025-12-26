Russian football chief Dyukov says outgoing year 2025 was success for national teams

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The Russian national football teams played many matches this year and showed a stable level of game rounding up a successful year in 2025, Alexander Dyukov, the president of the Russian Football Union (RFU), told journalists on Friday.

This year, the Russian men’s national team played 10 friendly matches winning six of them, lost another one and finished three more in a draw.

"On the whole, I would rate the national team's season performance as intense and successful," Dyukov said. "First of all, we did manage to make use of all FIFA windows since we played 10 out of 10 possible matches."

"The national men's team displayed a very decent performance in most of the games, showing top-notch football," he continued. "We witnessed beautiful and convincing victories."

"Our opponents weren't top teams, however, but they were strong," the RFU chief noted. "It is important that numerous young players debuted with the national team, and they not only made their debut, but also proved themselves and gained a foothold in the [Russian national team’s] squad."

Russia’s football ban

The world’s governing football body, FIFA, announced on February 28, 2022, that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from participating in FIFA tournaments.

In turn, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) made a similar decision regarding the Russian national football team’s participation in UEFA tournaments.

Both FIFA and UEFA cited Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as grounds for their respective bans on Russian teams’ participation in competitions.