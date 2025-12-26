Putin holds meeting on state armament programs, defense industry development

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The meeting, opened by Russian President Vladimir Putin, is dedicated to the development of two defense programs at a time, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief said, opening the event.

"Today we will continue discussing two draft documents," the head of state noted. "The State Armaments Program for 2027-2036, as well as the State Program for the Development of the Defense Industrial Complex."

The event took place in the Kremlin, in the Security Council meeting room in the Senate Palace.