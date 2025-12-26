British police to request data from FBI on possible crimes by former Prince Andrew

LONDON, December 26. /TASS/. The police in the English county of Surrey will contact the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to obtain information regarding the possible involvement of King Charles III's brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, in parties where violence against children was committed. The reason for such a request was the publication of files in the case of US financier Jeffrey Epstein, which mention alleged crimes involving Andrew that were committed in England, The Times newspaper reported.

"Following a review of our systems using the limited information available to us, we can find no evidence of these allegations being reported to Surrey police," the force said as quoted by The Times. "We are therefore engaging with relevant agencies to obtain access to the redacted information".

The former duke stepped down from his royal duties in 2019 after denying allegations of sexually assaulting a teenage Virginia Giuffre after she was trafficked by Epstein for years and settled her civil claim in 2022 for millions of dollars.

Epstein was arrested by New York State law enforcement in July 2019. The prosecutor’s office reported that between 2002 and 2005 he arranged visits to his Manhattan home for dozens of underage girls, the youngest being 14.

Epstein’s friends and acquaintances included a large number of current and retired officials not only from the United States but also from many other countries, including former heads of state, major entrepreneurs, and show business stars. The criminal prosecution of the financier in the United States ended after he committed suicide in a prison cell in August 2019.