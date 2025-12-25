AI breakthrough, personnel training, low unemployment: Putin’s statements

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The next decade will mark the biggest technological breakthrough in global history, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a State Council meeting on Thursday.

He stated that to keep up with the rapid technological progress, workforce training will be essential for the country's growth. The head of state also noted a record decline in unemployment in Russia.

TASS has compiled the Russian president’s main statements.

On unemployment

Unemployment in Russia has fallen to 2.2%: "This is a very high employment rate and historically low unemployment."

Youth unemployment nationwide has always been slightly higher: "But there are positive developments here as well. Unemployment among citizens under 34 is also steadily declining and in 2024 it reached 3.8%."

An additional 2.6 million people entered the workforce starting in 2022: "This is a good indicator."

On AI’s technological potential

The next 10 to 15 years "will bring about a colossal technological transformation and the rapid development of artificial intelligence": "This will be, perhaps, an unprecedented technological breakthrough in world history."

The introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) is a bigger breakthrough than space exploration was back in the day: "Artificial intelligence is far, far more groundbreaking and all-encompassing, it is what some call a ‘general purpose’ technology. It is quickly spreading into every area of life and automating a huge number of tasks," Putin said.

Artificial intelligence "will gradually replace entry-level workers, including in creative and even intellectual work": "Expanding the use of AI in production processes will not just replace individual tasks and, therefore, employees, but, as I have already mentioned, will also create new jobs that require the ability to set tasks, work with data, think like an engineer, and take responsibility."

Students need to be taught to critically evaluate AI’s output while maintaining a strong fundamental education.

A person’s ability to work effectively in a team is becoming a "competitive advantage" over artificial intelligence.

On workforce training

Workforce training remains one of the most critical issues for Russia’s growth, Putin said. "Personnel matters are not just all-encompassing, they are essential, you could even say fundamental, for the country’s development today."

It is necessary to create conditions for accessible retraining in light of AI’s rapid development: "It’s important to ensure people have a clear professional transition, to open up new opportunities for learning, retraining, and skill growth throughout their lives."

With the rise of AI, workers will still be in demand in manufacturing, communications, and education.

Employees aren’t "just functions, they are, above all, people": "At the heart of our national development goals are the individual, the family, their well-being, and quality of life."

Developing career broadening programs will help employees be more attractive to current and future employers. "We need to focus on developing universities that train professionals for key sectors: energy, transportation, agriculture, construction, culture, and healthcare.".