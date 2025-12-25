MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The 155th separate mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army has deserted almost in its entirety, a source in the Russian law enforcement agencies told TASS.

The source said there are quite a lot of units in the Ukrainian army that did not meet expectations of the command. "Some defected almost entirely, such as the 155th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the source said.

Despite this, he said, the Ukrainian command "continues to breed non-viable organisms.".