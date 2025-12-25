Two Aist-2T satellites scheduled for launch on December 28 — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The State Commission has approved the rollout and positioning of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket on the launching facility for the launch of two Aist-2T satellites on December 28 from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, Roscosmos reported on its Telegram channel.

"The launch of the Aist satellites is scheduled for December 28. The State Commission has approved the rollout and positioning of the Soyuz-2.1b on the Vostochny launching facility on December 26," the statement says.

The Aist-2T satellites are based on the Aist-2D satellite. Unlike their predecessor, the new satellites are equipped with orbital correction propulsion systems, have a longer service life, and transmit data faster.

The Aist-2T satellites are designed for stereoscopic imaging of the Earth’s surface and the creation of a 3D model. Two of these satellites will be able to create digital terrain models and monitor emergency situations.