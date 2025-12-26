MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Western politicians, including many from the United States, generally believe that Ukraine cannot secure victory without substantial external support, according to Andrey Klimov, a member of the Bureau of the Supreme Council of the United Russia party. In an interview with TASS, Klimov stated, "I haven't encountered a single serious politician or expert - whether American or Western - who thinks Ukraine has a real chance of defeating us if Western aid is withdrawn. That is the most radical position."

Responding to questions about whether any Western politicians, with whom United Russia maintains contacts, share Russia’s perspective, Klimov, a member of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, reaffirmed his stance. "Even with ongoing Western assistance, I believe Ukraine will not achieve its military objectives. According to my Western counterparts, external support gives Ukraine some leverage, but without it, they stand no chance. I tell them: no matter how much help you provide, they will accomplish nothing."

Klimov also highlighted the fundamental differences in how Russia and Ukraine perceive the conflict. Russia regards the current events as a "special military operation," conducted "surgically and subtly," whereas he characterizes Ukrainian actions as acts of terrorism.

He further noted that Russia possesses the technical capacity to escalate its response but chooses not to. "There are neighboring Slavic, Orthodox people. Many have relatives, friends, and acquaintances in Russia," he explained.

Citing migration statistics, Klimov said that Ukrainians primarily flee to Russia rather than other countries, which he presented as evidence of close ties. "This is a fact, and I have shared relevant statistics with my Western contacts," he concluded.