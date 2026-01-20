Lavrov confirms Russia mediated talks between Iran, Israel

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has confirmed that Russia mediated talks between Iran and Israel on regional security issues.

Commenting on media reports that in late 2025, Moscow served as a mediator in talks between Tehran and Tel Aviv on preventing Iran and Israel from attacking each other, he confirmed that such talks did take place.

"Since this has been leaked to the media, I will simply say that such contacts were initiated by our mediators, both with Israel and Iran," he said at a news conference summarizing the results of Russian diplomacy in 2025. "And we are always ready, if asked, to offer our good offices, but we never impose our good offices."

"When we are needed, we always respond. This is our principle," he stated.