MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Europe is prepared to go to any lengths to keep the neo-Nazi regime in power in Kiev solely because it is anti-Russian, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference summarizing the results of Russian diplomacy in 2025.

The top diplomat recalled what Russian poet and diplomat Fyodor Tyutchev said in the mid-19th century about Europe’s "rabid hatred" of Russia and its desire to make it "renounce the very foundations of its existence," recognizing itself as "a savage and ugly entity" and "evil in need of correction."

Lavrov noted that he was astonished "to read what the current [European] leaders say and to see the schemes they plot only to preserve a regime hostile to Russia but subordinate to them, which embraces ideas and Nazi practices and once brought the Hitler regime to the Nuremberg Tribunal."

"This [the desire to confront Russia at all costs] is not going anywhere," Lavrov concluded.

He added that Europe – the main source of humanity’s misfortunes, from colonialism to world wars – remains unable to change its mentality.