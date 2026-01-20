Trump announces plans to discuss Greenland issue in Davos

WASHINGTON, January 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he intends to discuss the situation around Greenland on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, as quoted by Reuters.

According to the news agency, the head of the US administration told reporters that he intends to "be talking Greenland in Davos." "We have ·to have it. They have to have this ·done. They can't protect it, Denmark, they're wonderful people," Reuters quoted Trump as saying.

Meanwhile, according to Reuters, the White House host reiterated his earlier statement that the Danish government had failed to eliminate the threat to Greenland, allegedly coming from Russia, over the past 20 years.

Earlier, the White House host announced on Truth Social that the US would begin imposing 10% tariffs on the UK, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, France, and Sweden, which would remain in effect until the parties reach an agreement on the full and final acquisition of Greenland by Washington. The decision is set to take effect on February 1, with the duty rate increasing to 25% from June 1. In addition, the head of the US administration criticized Europe's intention to send its forces to Greenland, calling it a "very dangerous game." Trump also argued that ownership of the island is necessary to strengthen US national security and effectively deploy the US Golden Dome missile defense system.

Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Agreement in addition to their NATO obligations. Under the treaty, the US committed to defend the island from potential aggression.