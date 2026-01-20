NEW YORK, January 20. /TASS/. A potential NATO split over US claims to Greenland may reduce the level of Western countries’ involvement in the conflict in Ukraine, CNN correspondent Matthew Chance said.

"With the NATO alliance facing its biggest crisis in decades and transatlantic unity potentially splintering, support in the West for Ukraine’s war effort is sure to falter," he pointed out.

Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large, said on January 19 that Vladimir Zelensky hated Greenland-related discussions as those were distracting Europeans from the Ukraine conflict.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that Greenland should become part of the United States. Even during his first term as head of state, he offered to buy Greenland, and in March 2025, he expressed confidence that it could be annexed. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller earlier questioned Denmark's right to control the island.

Greenland is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen, in addition to allied commitments to NATO, signed the Greenland Defense Treaty, under which the United States has committed itself to defending the island from possible aggression.