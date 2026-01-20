Ukraine’s army shells Russia’s borderline Kursk Region over 60 times in past 24 hours

KURSK, January 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military shelled populated areas in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region over 60 times and air defenses shot down more than 20 enemy drones in the past 24 hours, Governor Alexander Khinshtein said on his Telegram channel.

"In all, from 9:00 a.m. [Moscow time] on January 19 to 7:00 a.m. [Moscow time] on January 20, air defenses shot down 24 enemy drones of various types and the Ukrainian military used artillery against re-settled localities 64 times," the governor said.

In the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military attacked the Kursk Region with explosive drones five times, with no damage to infrastructure reported, he said.