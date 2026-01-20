Trump vows to impose 200% tariffs on French wines in signal to Macron

WASHINGTON, January 20. /TASS/. The United States intends to impose 200% tariffs on French wines, including champagne, US President Donald Trump said in a conversation with reporters in Florida.

The head of state sees the move as a lever of pressure to get French President Emmanuel Macron join the Washington-spearheaded Board of Peace for Gaza. Asked to comment on Macron’s stated refusal to participate in the Board of peace, Trump said: "Did he say that? Well, nobody wants him [to participate] because he's going to be out of office very soon. So you know, that's all right. What I'll do is <…> I'll put a 200% tariff on his wines and champagnes, and he'll join [the Board]. But he doesn't have to join if he said that, you're probably giving it to me a little bit differently."

Bloomberg reported earlier that Macron did not plan to accept the American leader’s invitation to join the Board of Peace he is creating. The French president believes that the charter of the new organization extends beyond ssues related to the Gaza Strip, which raises serious concerns, the agency said. According to the source, Paris is particularly concerned in this regard about the need to respect the principles and institutional framework of the United Nations, which France considers non-negotiable.