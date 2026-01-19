Death toll from train crash in Spain up to 41 — media

MADRID, January 19. /TASS/. The death toll from the train crash in Spain has climbed to 41, the ABC newspaper reported.

Earlier reports put the number of casualties at 39.

The accident occurred in the evening on January 18 near the city of Adamuz, Andalusia. A high-speed Iryo train en route from Malaga to Madrid with around 300 passengers onboard went off the rails onto the oncoming track to ram a Renfe high-speed train going from Madrid to Huelva. This train also derailed. It is not yet known what caused the accident. An investigation is underway.