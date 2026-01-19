Denmark chooses to skip World Economic Forum in Davos

NEW YORK, January 19. /TASS/. A delegation of the Danish government will not be present at the World Economic Forum in Davos amid intensifying tensions over Greenland.

"Danish government representatives were invited this year, and any decisions on attendance are a matter for the government concerned," organizers said in a statement, received by Bloomberg. "We can confirm that the Danish government will not be represented in Davos this week."

The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting, themed "A Spirit of Dialogue," will be held on January 19-23. Discussions will be organized around five key challenges, including cooperation in an increasingly unstable world. The White House has confirmed US President Donald Trump’s participation in the event.