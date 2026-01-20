MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump will meet with Vladimir Zelensky in Davos but cannot remove him from office, since Ukraine has become a "black hole" of corruption that has affected the interests of Western elites, former officer of Ukraine’s SBU Security Service Vasily Prozorov.

"I think Zelensky will not be removed. He is good for too many people. Even if Trump really wants to remove him, there are a lot of figures behind Zelensky. It's about money. I have repeatedly said that Ukraine has turned into a ‘black hole’ of corruption, which earns billions, hundreds of billions of dollars. And not only Ukrainian officials and some people close to the office of the president. A huge number of individuals and legal entities from the European Union and the United States of America earn money in Ukraine. I think the meeting [in Davos] will take place, but I don't think he will be removed," he told TASS.

According to Prozorov, a wide variety of forces are making money from the events taking place in Ukraine - from the US Democratic Party and EU structures to the US and EU defense industries, including even some, perhaps not the most senior officials from the CIA or the US Department of War. According to him, "no one will kill a chicken that lays golden eggs": on the contrary, Zelensky will be protected in every possible way, because the longer he is in his place, the more income the interested parties will receive.

On January 13, Trump confirmed he will participate in the upcoming World Economic Forum in Davos.

As WEF President Borge Brende previously told Reuters, the largest U.S. delegation for the entire duration of the forum is expected in Davos in 2026. According to the agency, Trump is to be accompanied by the secretary of state, the ministers of finance, trade, energy, as well as special envoy of the US president Steve Witkoff and son-in-law of the American leader Jared Kushner. A large bipartisan delegation from the US Congress is also expected in Davos.

The World Economic Forum is a Swiss non-governmental organization, which holds annual meetings with business leaders, political leaders, and experts in various fields. About a 1,000 large companies and organizations are WEF members. In 2026, the meeting will be held from January 19 to 23.