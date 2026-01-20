MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Ukraine’s losses from the actions of the West battlegroup amounted to 50 heavy combat quadrocopters, 33 unmanned aircraft control points and nine aircraft-type drones during the day, said head of the West's press center Ivan Bigma.

"Air defense units and mobile firing groups shot down nine aircraft-type UAVs and 50 heavy combat quadrocopters of the enemy in the air," Bigma said.

Also, 33 UAV control points, a Starlink satellite communication station, four ammunition depots, and 10 ground-based robotic complexes of the Ukrainian army were identified and destroyed during the day.