Trump intends to build his own system of international relations — Belarusian MP

MINSK, January 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump intends to build his own system of international relations without taking into account the UN, Vadim Gigin, a deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus, said commenting on Trump’s proposal to Minsk to become the founder of a Board of Peace for the settlement in the Gaza Strip.

"Trump is striving to build his own system of international relations, regardless of the UN. This carries with it a number of challenges fraught with significant complications. In such circumstances real diplomacy should work. It's a classic task for it. And Belarus has always been faithful to the principles of such diplomacy. This, if you will, is the mission of our country: to bring prudence to the raging world politics," he said on Telegram.

Spokesperson for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry Ruslan Varankov said earlier the leader of the republic Alexander Lukashenko took Trump's proposal positively. "This is a clear recognition of the authority of our president and the Republic of Belarus as a whole on the world stage," Gigin said.

Another member of the House of Representatives, Alexander Shpakovsky, believes that while everyone was talking about the need for a new security architecture, Trump put forward a practical proposal intercepting the agenda.

"Naturally, this proposal should be considered in the context of the US goal of maintaining global dominance with all the ensuing consequences. Since the beginning of the year, Washington has accelerated the pace of its already reactive policy with a rather passive reaction from the rest of the participants in the process," he said on Telegram.

The parliamentarian said that Belarus predictably behaves with restraint, which corresponds to the tradition of the republic's foreign policy. "Trump's letter to Alexander Lukashenko with a proposal to become a member of the Board of Peace is written in an emphatically respectful tone and does not contain attacks against our country. Minsk intends to continue the Belarusian-American negotiating track, the framework of which has been repeatedly announced by the head of state," Shpakovsky said.

Earlier, the leaders of some countries received offers from the United States to join the Board of Peace. The organization is supposed to start work in the second phase of the peace plan, which was agreed in October by Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Turkey. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that President Vladimir Putin had received an invitation to join the Board of Peace, and this opportunity was being explored.